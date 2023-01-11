China's Credit Flood Is Coming, But December Was A Disappointment Last week, when discussing the end of China's "three red lines" policy to coincide with the premature end of China's zero-covid policies, a policy U-turn which will have staggering consequences on the world's biggest asset bubble and China's economy, we said that "what China's reversal means for the rest of the world is that a tidal wave of new credit is about to be unleashed, and as a recent report in Economic Information Daily said, the amount of new credit China issues is likely to reach another record high this year, while interest rates for longer-term loans could decline further.