A Super-State Is Being Created Without Consent Of The People, Warns Polish MEP Authored by Olivier Bault via Remix News, The public is not supposed to notice that a putsch is about to take place, that the European Union as a community of sovereign states is being abolished and a superstate is being created without any consent of the people, says Polish MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski The European Parliament’s Constitutional Affairs Committee adopted a resolution on Oct.