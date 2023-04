FBI Nixed Raid On Tennessee Religious Compound After Waco Massacre Authored by Ken Silva via Headline USA (emphasis ours), Exactly 30 years ago, the FBI was planning to raid a purported religious compound in Benton, Tennessee—but bureau officials aborted the plan after agents killed 76 people during the disastrous April 19, 1993, raid in Waco, Texas, according to a previously unpublicized document reviewed by Headline USA.