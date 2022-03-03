Nyxoah to Release Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 24 and Host Conference Call on March 25, 2022 Nyxoah to Release Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 24 and Host Conference Call on March 25, 2022 Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – March 3, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will release financial results for the full year 2021 on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after the market close.