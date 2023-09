Viral RNA Can Persist For 2 Years After COVID-19: Preprint Study Authored by Megan Redshaw via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A new study may explain why some people who get COVID-19 never return to normal and instead experience new medical conditions like cardiovascular disease, clotting dysfunction, activation of latent viruses, diabetes mellitus, or what’s known as “long COVID” after SARS-CoV-2 infection.