Getty Image / Ronald Martinez NBA legend Vince Carter was a guest on the ‘Knuckleheads’ podcast Vince shares how he learned he was cousins with Tracy McGrady at a family reunion and how that led to the two players joining up in Toronto Read more NBA stories here On the latest episode of the Knuckleheads podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, they have the legendary Vince Carter on as a guest.