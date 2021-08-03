4 August : on cash xetra dax 15800 gap is open ,must close soon DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 gray line= our prediction (not for trade) you can see AC (or stochastic ) 4hour is green ,this mean buyer and + up trend can comes best powerful order is buystop with sl= low trailstop=40 tp1 =15800 tp2=16000 advice= stil we advice stand on buy side in 2021-2022 , looking buy in deep and hold 7-8 day to new high but with sl=last clear low (or same day low) we are going to put buystop in real accounts too green arrow=powerful buylimit place with sl=40 trailstop=40 we must put if you have old dax sells ,hedge in 15615 (break this mean + trend start) (,frist close sells on 15300 then 10 day wait in high 15800 close buys , never close buys frist=margincall ALERT=DAX30 GOING TO CHANGE TO DAX40 THIS CAN INCREASE DAX PRICE TO 17000 https://www.