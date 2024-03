#ES_F Day Trading Prep Week 03.17 - 03.22 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn Last Week : Last Sunday we discussed that failing over HTF Edge usually can bring in weakness and start transacting back through lower areas towards the lower Edge but also mentioned that we were in potential 5150 - 5250 +/- balance with 5204.