Wheat Futures Ready to Pop Again. Same Signal to Start 2020 Boom WHEAT FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZW1! Rudeadam18 COT Data is signaling that Wheat Futures ( CBOT:ZW1! ) are ready to pop after a few months of declines and chop As it currently stands, this is the shortest the Large Speculators have been on Wheat since 2020 where it bottomed at 589'4 to rally all the way as high as 1422'0.