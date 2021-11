Zenas BioPharma Acquires Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Obexelimab from Xencor Xencor receives rights to additional equity in Zenas as upfront payment and is eligible for up to $480 million in potential milestone payments and royalties on net sales of commercialized products Obexelimab is a novel bifunctional antibody with first-in-class potential to treat autoimmune diseases MONROVIA, Calif.