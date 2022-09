Corn FUTURES (ZC1!), H4 Potential for Bearish Drop CORN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZC1! Genesiv Type : Bearish Drop Resistance : 686'6 Pivot: 673'6 Support : 654'4 Preferred Case: On the H4, with there's a bearish divergence of price and MACD , and there's potential double top pattern, we have a bearish bias that price may drop from the pivot at 673'6, where the 61.