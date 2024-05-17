From Nisanov to Khikhinashvili: how Mosgortrans assets were pulled away

A fat piece of Moscow land under the buildings of the former auto plant two years after high-profile tenders at the suggestion of the Sobyanin protege, developer God Nisanov, migrated into the hands of Turkish developers and the wife of the oligarch Khikhinashvili, who previously could have connections with the Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky (included in the list of terrorists and extremists).
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)
Свежие комментарии