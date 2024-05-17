The Moscow Post
The Moscow Post

454 подписчика

From Nisanov to Khikhinashvili: how Mosgortrans assets were pulled away

A fat piece of Moscow land under the buildings of the former auto plant two years after high-profile tenders at the suggestion of the Sobyanin protege, developer God Nisanov, migrated into the hands of Turkish developers and the wife of the oligarch Khikhinashvili, who previously could have connections with the Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky (included in the list of terrorists and extremists).

