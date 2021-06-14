our prediction for nasdaq :new down currection comming E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 gray line = my pervious prediction nasdaq finaly reach 14000 (i predict on 12500) , but my calculation show dax ,dow,nasdaq, sp500 going to start new down currection , 5% inflation on USA is very very big ,dangrous , FED must start increase rate to reduce inflation , this will move big money from market green line =Ema200 on 1hour chart is key ,if price can break it , mini crash can start red arrow=powerful sellimit place with sl=50 green arrow=powerful buylimit place with sl=50 ALERT=technical say if nasdaq start new currection,can crash to daily Ema200 =12600 area .