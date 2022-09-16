BLACKPINK - ‘Shut Down’ M/V

BLACKPINK - ‘Shut Down’ Blackpink in your area Blackpink in your area 컴백이 아냐 떠난 적 없으니까 고개들이 돌아 진정해 목 꺾일라 분홍빛의 얼음 drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight Shut it down what what what what 게임이 아냐 진 적이 없으니까 짖어봐 네 목에 목줄은 내 거니까 땅바닥에 닿은 pedal we go two zero five Shut it down uh uh uh uh 초록 비를 내려 머리 위로 Don’t trip, baby 겸손하게 그냥 앉아있어 Just sit, baby Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown 간판 내리고 문 잠가 shut down Whip it whip it whip it whip it Whip it whip it whip it whip it It’s black and it’s pink once the sun down When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown 간판 내리고 문 잠가 shut down Whip it whip it whip it whip it Whip it whip it whip it whip it Keep watching me shut it down Nah You don’t wanna be on my bad side that’s right I’m slidin’ through Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me, me three if I was you Been around the world, pearls on ya girl, VVS's we invested uh Need a lesson see the necklace, see these dresses We don’t buy it we request it uh A rockstar, a popstar but rowdier Say bye to the paparazzi, get my good side, I'll smile for ya Know it ain’t fair to ya, it’s scarin’ ya like what now Blackpink in your area, the area been shut down.