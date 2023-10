FBI Creates 'MAGA' Extremist Category, Targets Trump Supporters Ahead Of 2024 Election The Biden FBI has 'quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump's army of MAGA followers' ahead of the 2024 election, according to prolific (and well connected) anti-war journalist and political commentator, William Arkin, who has previously reported on the FBI's efforts to "Fight MAGA Terrorism.