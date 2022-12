Update on European Union Emissions Trading Scheme EUA FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICEEUR:ECF1! aneekaguptaWTE Trialogue discussions in progress The ‘Fit for 55’ legislative package proposed by the European Commission in the summer of 2021 is likely to be the catalyst for the most meaningful reform of the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme since the programme began in 2005.