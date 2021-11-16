Prosecution Of Project Veritas Sounds Warning About Two-Tier Justice & Big-State Corruption Authored by Roger Kimball, op-ed via The Epoch Times, Whatever else can be said about the FBI’s vendetta against James O’Keefe and Project Veritas, his investigative journalism enterprise, it is a useful reminder of two things: 1) that we increasingly live in a two-tier society in which the lower tier can expect the arbitrary intrusion of all the coercive elements of the state, and 2) that the fundamental legitimacy of many important American institutions is draining away rapidly like a full bathtub that is suddenly unplugged.