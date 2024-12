"Shameful, Dangerous, & Anti-Democratic"? - German Establishment Fumes Over Musk's "Election Interference" Via Remix News, Following Elon Musk’s guest column in Welt am Sontag, there is a huge outpouring of anger from the establishment parties and press over his endorsement of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, including claims that Musk is participating in “election interference” and harming Germany democracy.