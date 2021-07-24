Jets pick Chaz Lucius among sharpest shooters in 2021 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG — Chaz Lucius was a late starter, yet a quick study. The Minnesota product only started playing hockey when he was eight years old, but he’s mastered one of the most difficult skills in the sport and turned himself into a pure sniper.
WINNIPEG — Chaz Lucius was a late starter, yet a quick study. The Minnesota product only started playing hockey when he was eight years old, but he’s mastered one of the most difficult skills in the sport and turned himself into a pure sniper.
Свежие комментарии