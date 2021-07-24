All Sports News

6 подписчиков

Популярные статьи

Свежие комментарии

  • msklandru
    ясноХК “Донбасс” выше...
  • Sub Zero
    Надуманная история допингового скандала привела к дисквалификация олимпийской сборной России. Это не ужесточение бор...Судный день

Jets pick Chaz Lucius among sharpest shooters in 2021 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG — Chaz Lucius was a late starter, yet a quick study. The Minnesota product only started playing hockey when he was eight years old, but he’s mastered one of the most difficult skills in the sport and turned himself into a pure sniper.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх
,,