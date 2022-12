A Stunned Wall Street Reacts To The Unexpectedly Hawkish Fed As the first kneejerk reactions to the final Fed statement of 2022 come in, the consensus is clear: after the recent Brookings comments from Powell and yesterday's CPI miss, few expected the Fed to come out as guns blazing hawkish, as it did, despite shaving off 25bps from it recent 75bps rate hikes (largely the result of the sharp easing in financial conditions over the past two months which the Fed is clearly unhappy with).