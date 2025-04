How do I know if a day will be bullish? Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Futures CME_MINI:MES1! MarketsByLee_ "Daily Bias" is one of the most asked questions by traders! You’ve probably heard someone say: “If only I knew where the candle would expand, I’d be rich!” Well, today I’m sharing a framework that can help you start answering that exact question.