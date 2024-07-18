A Time Of Shame And Sorrow: When It Comes To Political Violence, We All Lose Authored by John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute, “Whenever any American's life is taken by another American unnecessarily—whether it is done in the name of the law or in the defiance of law, by one man or a gang, in cold blood or in passion, in an attack of violence or in response to violence—whenever we tear at the fabric of life which another man has painfully and clumsily woven for himself and his children, the whole nation is degraded.