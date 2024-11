RTY Break + Retest E-mini Russell 2000 Index Futures CME_MINI:RTY1! adamrjames11 I am looking for confirmation of a break + retest of the zone from 2386 - 2392 -On the one 1hr, I am looking for a continuation through the zone with volume and a curl back up to the zone before heading lower to the 2360 and the 2345 level.