Ice Fisherman And His Shack Get Dragged Across Frozen Lake When Friend’s Snowmobile Takes Off With Rope Attached

iStockphoto / Pi-Lens Angler Seth Trobec was ice fishing with his friend Cody Mjolsness in Minnesota when all hell broke loose in ain instant Cody Mjolsness took off on a snowmobile to pick up another friend but failed to detach a towline connected to the ice shack and started dragging the shanty + fisherman across the lake Read more Fishing articles right here This video below of a guy ice fishing in Minnesota one second and then getting dragged across a frozen lake at high speeds inside his ice shack the next second is wild.