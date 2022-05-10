Jameis Winston Is Rocking Long Hair And Refuses To Cut It (For Now) Because He’s Wielding Biblical Power

Getty Image / Paras Griffin New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is currently battling back from ACL and MCL injuries but expected to be ready to start the season Jameis has been growing his hair out long recently and explained that he’s waiting to cut it until he achieves a massive goal and because the long hair currently weilds biblical power Read more NFL stories here The first rule of being a Jameis Winston fan is ‘never try to decipher what he’s talking about word-for-word’ or you’ll always end up thoroughly confused.