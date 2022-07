Getty Image / Sean Gardner The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks agreed to a blockbuster trade today The move will send Dejounte Murray to Atlanta to partner with Trae Young in the Hawks’ backcourt In return, the Spurs will receive Danilo Gallinari, 3 first round picks, and a future pick swap For the past week, there has been speculation flying around about what could be next for the San Antonio Spurs and Dejounte Murray.