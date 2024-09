Tim Walz's Democrats Are Not The Blue Dog Democrats Authored by Kirsten Kukuwski via RealClearPolitics, In six years, Tim Walz took our state budget from $44 billion to $70 billion, squandered a $19 billion surplus and turned it into a deficit even though Minnesotans overwhelmingly wanted tax cuts, raised taxes by $10 billion, increased state government spending by 40%, adopted a California emissions standard, created more government mandates and regulation including expensive leave policies, welcomed illegal immigrants and gave them drivers licenses, and cemented Minnesota as a sanctuary state, to name a few of his accomplishments.