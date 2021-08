Assange Described A Decade Ago How 'Endless' Afghan War Was Engineered By "Transnational Security Elite" Authored by Jessica Corbett via Common Dreams & Consortium News, As the hawks who have been lying about the US invasion and occupation of Afghanistan for two decades continue to peddle fantasies in the midst of a Taliban takeover and American evacuation of Kabul, progressive critics on Tuesday reminded the world who has benefited from the "endless war.