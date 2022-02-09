Jonathan Allen Tried To Explain Why He’d Eat Dinner With Hitler And Left NFL Fans Very Confused

Getty Image Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen baffled plenty of fans with his answer to a question about the people he’d like to eat dinner with Allen attempted to explain why Hitler was one of the three guests he’d extend the invitation to Read more NFL news here The Hypothetical Dinner Guest Game is a fairly well-known conversation starter that provides you with the chance to get a look inside the mind of whoever is tasked with naming who they’d choose to share a meal with if given the opportunity to dine with anyone who’s ever walked the face of the planet.