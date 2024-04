NQ - Where Will The Short-Term Retracement Stop? E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (Jun 2024) CME_MINI:NQM2024 LegendSince Similar to ES, NQ has been relatively choppy throughout the last trading week with liquidity voids popping up in the daily timeframe from Tuesday going into Wednesday, Wednesday going into Thursday and Thursday going into Friday with even a bit of a void in Mondays opening compared to Fridays Close.