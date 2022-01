МОСКВА, 08 января 2022, Институт РУССТРАТ. The largest protests in the history of Kazakhstan provoked the first use of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent - after a corresponding request on January 5, 2022 made by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and a prompt decision by the leaders of the CSTO countries on all formalities, on the morning of January 6, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation peacekeepers flew to Kazakhstan.