Tech Hubs Draw Fewer Out-Of-Town Renters While 'Peripheral' Markets Get More Attention Yet another report on shifts in renter preferences across America's vast housing market (where roughly half of Americans are still renters) is showing once again that renters continue to abandon over-priced "hubs" like San Francisco and Seattle while the number of out-of-towners moving to "peripheral" markets like Sacramento, Richmond and Raleigh is on the rise.