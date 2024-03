Large US Banks Saw Over $7BN Deposit Outflows Amid NYCB Chaos Last Week With the imminent expiration of The Fed's bank bailout facility (reminder they were 12-month collateralized term loans), and the ongoiong liquidity suck from The Fed's reverse repo facility, the last two weeks' excitement over at NYCB again is sure to have seen some depositors questioning their decisions (but we won't know about that for a couple of weeks as The Fed needs time to 'manage' the data).