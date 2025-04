Alphabet Surges After Easily Beating Estimates, New $70 Billion Stock Buyback In our preview of Alphabet's Q1 earnings, we said the company was "Cheap, Room For Error, And Optimism Worst Is Over", and sure enough, the company is surging after hours after the company reported earnings that largely beat expectations across the board, including capex (with the exception of cloud which came in light on revenue but more than made up for it on profit).