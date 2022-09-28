Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Recap: A New Coach Brings New Challenges — Grade the Season 2 Premiere

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Recap: A New Coach Brings New Challenges — Grade the Season 2 Premiere

The Ducks are back… sort of. After winning the iconic Mighty Ducks name last season, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 finds our titular squad in need of a new clubhouse after the Ice Palace was condemned due to severe structural damage.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх