Biden Nearly Erases Trump’s Lead

“President Biden has nearly erased Donald Trump’s early polling advantage, amid signs that the Democratic base has begun to coalesce behind the president despite lingering doubts about the direction of the country, the economy and his age,” according to a new survey by the New York Times and Siena College.

