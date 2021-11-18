Executive Producer Of ‘The Simpsons’ Explains How The Show ‘Predicted’ The 9/11 Attacks

Getty Image / Amy Sussman ‘The Simpson’ TV show has built a reputation over the years as being a modern day Nostradomus capable of predicting anything and everything in the future The show famously predicted Donald Trump becoming President and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and executive producer Al Jean explains how the show has made all of these predictions Read more BroBible articles here The Simpsons has been on TV for so long I genuinely don’t remember my life before the show because I was too young to have developed long-term memory.