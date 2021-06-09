Deshaun Watson’s Former Teammate Insinuates That Star QB’s Got A Certain AFC West Team As His Top Trade Spot

Getty Image Deshaun Watson trade rumors have swirled this NFL offseason, as the star quarterback has dealt with a number of different issues From frustration over the team’s head coaching search to allegations of sexual misconduct, Watson’s future has been talked about a lot over the past few months Trade discussions have cooled a bit as the NFL investigates the allegations from various massage therapists, but the star’s former teammate, Kareem Jackson, claims Watson has his eyes on one specific team The Deshaun Watson trade rumors have taken a backseat to more important issues going on with the Texans’ quarterback — the sexual assault allegations made by numerous massage therapists.