Australia's Defense Chief Bans All "Woke" Events Which "Distract" From Military's Mission After last month's hugely embarrassing raunchy and cringeworthy twerking dance routine incident at a formal military ceremony attempted by top officers in Sydney, Australia's military is apparently attempting to crackdown on appeasing "wokeness" and awkward attempts at 'keeping up with the times' - especially when it comes to those things that have nothing to do with training, defense preparedness, and national security.