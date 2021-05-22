Zero Hedge

3 подписчика

Australia's Defense Chief Bans All "Woke" Events Which "Distract" From Military's Mission

Australia's Defense Chief Bans All "Woke" Events Which "Distract" From Military's Mission

Australia's Defense Chief Bans All "Woke" Events Which "Distract" From Military's Mission After last month's hugely embarrassing raunchy and cringeworthy twerking dance routine incident at a formal military ceremony attempted by top officers in Sydney, Australia's military is apparently attempting to crackdown on appeasing "wokeness" and awkward attempts at 'keeping up with the times' - especially when it comes to those things that have nothing to do with training, defense preparedness, and national security.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх