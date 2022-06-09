Nasdaq 4 hour say : dont fear put buystop on high E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 as predict before nasdaq in +up trend , it is in BOX RANGE now so we must put buystop on last high with SL= last low wait time =7 day use low size but wait more (dont close sooner than fibo 61% (after +80 point profit , move SL to open price,let it go upper) ALERT= nasdaq can fly up wild , if you have selk,100% put SL on last high 12800, break this number mean +up trend can start Advice =90% looking for buy in deep , dont pick reverse sell until 13800 area opposite scenario = news not in my hand , true? if nasdaq go down , above green arrow (red arrow too) we can pick buy if OK comes (OK=pinbar in high timeframe or in 15min chart ,price break last upper trend line ) good luck , i wish you win .