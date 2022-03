145 USD/BARREL END OF MONTH CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! Montenaro So a daily horoscope reading is probably more accurate than my current TA but anyway so looking at the trend lines as a forward looking indicator in this case the blue dashed lines there seems to be a high probability of the price of WTI Crude reaching 145 USD/Barrel or even higher maybe the unthinkable 200 USD/Barrel after all it always seems impossible until it is done.