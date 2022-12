Bonds & Bullion Jump, Big-Tech & The Buck Slump, Black Gold Dumps Productivity (higher) and unit labor costs (lower) prompted a panic-bid in stocks, bonds, and gold early on today that held across the cash equity open, but only bonds and gold held their gains as the yield curve prices in a deeper and deeper recession as imminent (and for now, EPS expectations have not priced in anything other than the softest of soft-landings).