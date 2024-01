A Ukrainian Model's Crowning As 'Miss Japan' Shows The Spread Of Liberal-Globalism In Asia Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack, From the perspective of Japan’s historically conservative-nationalist society, ethnic ancestry – not citizenship, language, or culture – is the crucial prerequisite for truly being considered Japanese, thus disqualifying ethnic Ukrainian Karolina Shiino in their mind and making her crowning an insult to all ethnic Japanese women.