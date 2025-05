Musk, Fink, Zuckerberg Set For Saudi Arabia's 'MAGA In The Desert' Conference To Attract U.S. Investment Some of the United States’ most powerful business leaders will descend on Riyadh for the Saudi-US Investment Forum - dubbed “MAGA in the Desert” - to boost investment in America as President Donald Trump prepares for a highly anticipated visit next week to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to deepen ties with key regional players, according to the New York Post.