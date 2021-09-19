Gold: Massive up side in the upcoming months! GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! leslieyimsm We are probably going to see the bottom of Gold very very soon, like either today or some time this week! Here's why: 1) White 12345 = Leading Diagonal Wave 1 pattern on Daily chart 2) Yellow ABC = Classic ABC pullback (where we are at right now!) So, I'm forecasting that it will drop to the Demand Zone before shooting up! 3) Green 12345 = Weekly's impulse wave = Monthly's 3rd wave up Let's unpack point 3 a little bit more.