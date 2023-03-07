Consumers Hit A Brick Wall: January Credit Growth Craters As Interest Rates Soar Last month we showed the latest confirmation that the US economy was sliding into a recession: according to the latest, January, Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey held by the Fed, the economic situation in the US had gotten especially dire in the past few months as on one hand, banks have sharply tightened lending standards for commercial, mortgage and credit card loans, making credit - that beating heart that sustains the US economy - scarce.