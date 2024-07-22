Kamala Harris: The Next Worst Thing Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance Short of Joe Biden staying in the race while exemplifying the energy and lucidity of an empty bag of Lay's Sour Cream and Onion potato chips on the floor of a basement frat party, "passing the torch" to Kamala Harris is the best thing Republicans could have wished for — and simply "the next worst thing" for Democrats who, in their hail mary hour, reached into their quiver and pulled out the political equivalent of a Fran Drescher laugh track on repeat.