PBOC Cuts Rates In Surprise 'Easing' Ahead Of Dismal China Data Dump; Japanese Economy Surged In Q2 An Asian avalanche of data and headlines: Japanese GDP surged in Q2 - doubling expectations on export-led growth Japanese domestic spending weak PBOC surprises with rate-cuts (biggest MLF cut since 2020) MoF fix dramatically stronger than offshore yuan Yuan tumbles below 2023 lows on rate-cuts China 10Y yield drops to lowest since 2020 Chinese macro data missed across the board China gold premium to London is soaring China did not report its (record high) youth unemployment rate * * * The Japanese economy grew dramatically faster than expected in the second quarter, driven by strong exports data.