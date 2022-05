Getty Image / Bill Greene / The Boston Globe Months after a memorabilia scandal involving Tom Brady’s ‘last TD football’, another Brady memorabilia scandal is swirling Someone just purchased an alleged “1-of-1” Tom Brady rookie card for $396,000 only to discover there are multiple identical cards marked “1-of-1” Read more Tom Brady articles here If recent history is any indicator, spending a literal fortune on Tom Brady memorabilia is a risky roll of the dice.