China Back's Argentina's Falklands Claim, Urges End To Hegemonism And "Colonial Thinking" Around the time the senile vegetable reading from the White House teleprompter was calling China's Xi Jinping a democrat, destroying all the goodwill his Secretary of State did just days earlier during his visit go Beijing - and throwing Blinken under the bus in the process - a Chinese ambassador to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, backed Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands and called on countries to abandon “colonial thinking”, and warning of its serious implications for the international order.